Biogen Idec is an American biotechnology company that delivers therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, haemophilia and autoimmune disorder.

Founded in 1978, Biogen Idec is an American independent biotechnology company. Biogen combines science and medicine to discover, develop and deliver therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, haemophilia and autoimmune disorder.

Biogen is partners with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum ( Sobi) in the development and commercialization of Eloctate, a drug used to treat hemophilia A. Biogen anticipates Eloctate to market in mid-2014.

Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
UCB and Biogen’s dapirolizumab pegol paves new path for SLE treatment
13 November 2024
Up to $1.45 billion on the line in Biogen and Neomorph deal
30 October 2024
Biogen raises full year 2024 guidance, despite 3rd qtr sales dip
30 October 2024
