Biogen Idec is an American biotechnology company that delivers therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, haemophilia and autoimmune disorder.

Founded in 1978, Biogen Idec is an American independent biotechnology company. Biogen combines science and medicine to discover, develop and deliver therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, haemophilia and autoimmune disorder.

Biogen is partners with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum ( Sobi) in the development and commercialization of Eloctate, a drug used to treat hemophilia A. Biogen anticipates Eloctate to market in mid-2014.