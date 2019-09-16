Biogen completes Spinraza registration for Russian market

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has completed registration of Spinraza(nusinersen), one of the world’s most expensive drugs, for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in Russia, according to the Russian Ministry of Health, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
This is the first drug registered in Russia that is designed to slow the development of SMA. The maximum selling price for the drug in the local market has not yet been set yet. At present, the list price of this drug in the USAis $750,000 for the initial year and $375,000 per year thereafter.
According to some Russian media reports, the registration procedure for the drug for the domestic market took about 10 months.
