Biogen Idec's Plegridy achieves positive results over two years in multiple sclerosis

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has reported data confirming its Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a) provides positive treatment effects that are maintained beyond the first year of the study in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.
Gilmore O’Neill, vice president of multiple sclerosis research and development at Biogen Idec, said: “These new, two-year data from ADVANCE further support the compelling efficacy and safety of Plegridy, providing physicians and patients with additional confidence in the benefits of using Plegridy to treat this chronic disease.”
Analysis of the study confirms that Plegridy’s positive effects on reducing disease activity and disability progression were maintained in year two. A significantly higher proportion of patients who took Plegridy for two years experienced no evidence of disease activity (defined as the absence of clinical and MRI disease activity over two years of treatment) compared to those who switched to Plegridy from placebo.
