Sunday 24 November 2024

Biogen's innovative drug contracts are making a difference in Medicaid

Biotechnology
21 October 2020
biogen_large

As the healthcare industry continues to face financial strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the USA’s Medicaid programs need ways to reduce drug spend.  

Given this scenario, US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has teamed up with pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Abarca to create the first outcomes-based contract to apply to Medicaid populations two years ago - and it is already providing critical relief to a program that receives one of the nation's lowest reimbursement rates.

Abarca, which is disrupting the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices released a new case study detailing a value-based agreement with Biogen for Avonex (interferon beta-1a) and Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), select products in the drugmaker's leading multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio. Originally launched in 2017, this was the first publicly disclosed value-based agreement to serve Medicaid populations.

Alleviating financial strain for Medicaid clients

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biogen links with Scribe to develop CRISPR-based genetic meds
7 October 2020
Biotechnology
Biogen wagers $2 billion-plus on Parkinson's candidate
7 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
PhRMA slams proposed change to Medicaid line-extension definition
15 October 2020
Biotechnology
Biogen partners with Octave Bioscience for MS study
9 September 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze