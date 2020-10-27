Sunday 24 November 2024

BioInvent leaps on out-licensing deal for anti-FcγRllB antibody for Greater China

Biotechnology
27 October 2020
bioinvent_big

Sweden-based biotech firm BioInvent International (STO: BINV) and USA-based CASI Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CASI) today announced an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of novel anti-FcγRIIB antibody, BI-1206, in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

News of the deal, which is worth as much as $95 million, saw BioInvent’s shares close up almost 13% at 1.72 Swedish kronor today.

Under the terms of the accord, BioInvent and CASI will develop BI-1206 in both liquid and solid cancers, with CASI responsible for commercialization in China and associated markets. BioInvent will receive a $5 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $83 million in development and commercial milestone payments plus tiered royalties in the high-single to mid-double-digit range on net sales of BI-1206.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Transgene and BioInvent agree viral-based immuno-oncology collaboration
7 December 2017
Pharmaceutical
CASI Pharma inks deal for the manufacturing of entecavir and cilostazol
21 June 2018
Biotechnology
CASI Pharma in deal with Chinese firm on anti-CD19 T-cell therapy
17 June 2019
Biotechnology
BioInvent and Pfizer extend antibody research collaboration
1 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze