Casi (Nasdaq: CASI) is a Sino-American, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical manufacturer with a focus on acquiring and marketing cancer therapies.

Though headquartered in Maryland, the company places an emphasis on succeeding in the Chinese market and operates a wholly-owned subsidiary in China.

Share prices in Casi rose over 30% in June 2018 following the announcement that it had secured a deal to manufacture two popular generic therapies in China.