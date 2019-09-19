CASI Pharma promotes Larry Zhang to president

US biopharma company CASI Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CASI) has announced the promotion of Larry Zhang to president.
Wei-Wu He, chairman and chief executive of CASI, commented: "We are excited to have Larry assume this expanded role. His cross-functional and, in particular, commercial experience has been invaluable to CASI's advancement and growth in China. He was instrumental with the successful launch of Evomela [melphalan for injection] and we expect Larry to continue to have an immediate impact on the growth and commercialization of our current and future pipeline."
Mr Zhang first joined CASI Pharmaceuticals in September 2018 as president of CASI Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co, the China operating subsidiary of CASI. He joined the firm from Novartis (NOVN: VX), where he had been vice president, head of public affairs and corporate responsibility at Novartis in China.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze