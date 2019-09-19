Saturday 23 November 2024

CASI Pharma promotes Larry Zhang to president

Pharmaceutical
19 September 2019
casi-big

US biopharma company CASI Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CASI) has announced the promotion of Larry Zhang to president.

Wei-Wu He, chairman and chief executive of CASI, commented: "We are excited to have Larry assume this expanded role. His cross-functional and, in particular, commercial experience has been invaluable to CASI's advancement and growth in China.  He was instrumental with the successful launch of Evomela [melphalan for injection] and we expect Larry to continue to have an immediate impact on the growth and commercialization of our current and future pipeline."

Mr Zhang first joined CASI Pharmaceuticals in September 2018 as president of CASI Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co, the China operating subsidiary of CASI. He joined the firm from Novartis (NOVN: VX), where he had been vice president, head of public affairs and corporate responsibility at Novartis in China.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
CASI Pharma launches first product, Evomela, in China
12 August 2019
Biotechnology
CASI Pharma in deal with Chinese firm on anti-CD19 T-cell therapy
17 June 2019
Generics
Larry Zhang leaves Novartis to lead CASI's commercialization efforts in China
2 October 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze