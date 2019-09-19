CASI Pharma promotes Larry Zhang to president

US biopharma company CASI Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CASI) has announced the promotion of Larry Zhang to president.

Wei-Wu He, chairman and chief executive of CASI, commented: "We are excited to have Larry assume this expanded role. His cross-functional and, in particular, commercial experience has been invaluable to CASI's advancement and growth in China. He was instrumental with the successful launch of Evomela [melphalan for injection] and we expect Larry to continue to have an immediate impact on the growth and commercialization of our current and future pipeline."

Mr Zhang first joined CASI Pharmaceuticals in September 2018 as president of CASI Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co, the China operating subsidiary of CASI. He joined the firm from Novartis (NOVN: VX), where he had been vice president, head of public affairs and corporate responsibility at Novartis in China.