CASI Pharma launches first product, Evomela, in China

US biopharma company CASI Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CASI) said today that it has launched Evomela (melphalan for injection) in China.

Evomela received market approval by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for use as high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor (stem) cell transplant in patients with multiple myeloma, and as a palliative treatment of patients with multiple myeloma for whom oral therapy is not appropriate. It is the only approved and commercially available melphalan product in China.

Wei-Wu He, CASI's chairman and chief executive, commented: "This is a proud milestone for CASI. We have an established commercial and supply chain infrastructure with hospitals and physicians ready to accommodate the anticipated demand for this vital treatment.”