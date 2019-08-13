Tough new vaccines law coming soon in China

China’s medicines regulator has called for greater implementation of the Vaccine Administration Law, urging drug regulatory departments to put promoting awareness of the law “at the top of their agenda.”
The new law, which will come into effect at the start of December, tightens the rules surrounding the production, research, and distribution of vaccines.
Following in the wake of public health scandals concerning counterfeit medicines, the law includes severe punishments for individuals that are found to falsify data or cover up problems.
