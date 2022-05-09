BioNTech 1st-qtr sales and earnings triple

Shares of German biotech BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) were up 2.3% at $139.83 in pre-market New York trading, as the company reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, showing that sales and earnings more than tripled thanks to demand for Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Total revenues came in at 6.37 million euros ($6.74 billion) versus 2.05 billion euros. Net profit was 3.70 billion euros, versus 1.13 billion euros, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) at 14.24 euros, compared with 4.39 euros.

Outlook for the 2022 financial year reiterated