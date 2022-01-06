Wednesday 19 November 2025

Blueprint Medicines names Kate Haviland as CEO; other moves

Biotechnology
6 January 2022
US precision cancer therapy specialist Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) has appointed Kate Haviland to succeed Jeff Albers as chief executive (CEO), effective April 4, 2022.

At that time, Mr Albers will transition from his current role as chairman, president and CEO to executive chairman of the board of directors and Ms Haviland will transition from her current role as chief operating officer (COO) to president and CEO. In addition, Ms Haviland will be appointed to serve on the company’s board of directors, effective April 4, 2022.

Blueprint Medicines also announced today that Christina Rossi has been promoted from chief commercial officer to COO. In her new role, Ms. Rossi will retain leadership of global commercial strategy and operations, and expand her oversight to include portfolio strategy and program management, corporate development, and corporate affairs, effective April 4, 2022.

