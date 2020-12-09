Boehringer boosts immunology-oncology program with acquisition

Family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares of fellow Germany-based biotech company Labor Dr Merk & Kollegen.
The acquisition will enable Boehringer to further expand and accelerate its comprehensive program for the development of ATMP-based immuno-oncology therapies including the Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) with modified glycoprotein (GP) platform and cancer vaccines platforms. Labor Dr Merk & Kollegen has outstanding experience in process development, manufacturing and analytical characterization in virology besides expertise in microbiology and cell culture. Labor Dr Merk & Kollegen has already worked in close collaboration with Boehringer on viral-based therapy development since 2015.
The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which is subject to the approval of the competition authorities in Germany.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze