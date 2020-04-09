Saturday 23 November 2024

Breakthrough status for Bavencio in first-line metastatic urothelial carcinoma

Biotechnology
9 April 2020
bavencio_merck_large

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today announced completion of the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for Bavencio (avelumab) for first-line maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC).

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Bavencio for this indication, and the sBLA is being reviewed by the FDA under its Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program.

The companies are jointly developing and commercializing Bavencio through a strategic alliance signed in November 2014.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Merck and Pfizer abandon Bavencio JAVELIN Ovarian PARP 100 trial
20 March 2019
Biotechnology
ASCO 2020: Bavencio's big day in bladder cancer
29 May 2020
Biotechnology
European regulator to consider Bavencio as first-line bladder cancer option
22 June 2020
Biotechnology
Bavencio approval hailed as major paradigm shift
1 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze