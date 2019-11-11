Bavencio fails to meet gastric cancer endpoints

Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) hopes of advancing their PD-L1 antibody Bavencio (avelumab) in the challenging gastric cancer space were dealt a blow by the topline results of the Phase III JAVELIN Gastric 100 study.-
The trial is testing Bavencio as first-line maintenance therapy following induction chemotherapy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer versus continuation of chemotherapy or best supportive care.
While the study showed clinical activity for Bavencio in this setting, it did not meet the primary endpoints of superior overall survival compared with the standard of care in the overall intent-to-treat population or the PD-L1–positive population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze