Bavencio fails to meet gastric cancer endpoints

Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) hopes of advancing their PD-L1 antibody Bavencio (avelumab) in the challenging gastric cancer space were dealt a blow by the topline results of the Phase III JAVELIN Gastric 100 study.-

The trial is testing Bavencio as first-line maintenance therapy following induction chemotherapy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer versus continuation of chemotherapy or best supportive care.

While the study showed clinical activity for Bavencio in this setting, it did not meet the primary endpoints of superior overall survival compared with the standard of care in the overall intent-to-treat population or the PD-L1–positive population.