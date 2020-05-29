ASCO 2020: Bavencio's big day in bladder cancer

New data in bladder cancer could help make Bavencio (avelumab) more than just an also ran in checkpoint inhibition.

The market is led by Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), with Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) among the other options to make a major impact.

In terms of revenues, Bavencio has thus far followed far behind, taking in just 103 million euros ($114 million) in 2019, an increase of 44% from the prior year.