BRIEF—$10 million investment for Revitope Oncology

University of Birmingham spinout Revitope Oncology has received a $10 million investment from China’s Junshi Biosciences, in exchange for 9.9% of the company.

Revitope is also eligible to receive milestone and upfront payments of up to $800 million, plus tiered royalties, under the terms of a deal announced in July 2020.

Revitope is using its T-cell engager antibody circuit (TEAC) technology, together with Junshi’s novel antibody components, to develop first-in-class precision cancer therapies.

The company was formed in 2014, and its staff of 21 people now work out of its headquarters in Cambridge, USA.