BRIEF—Ajovy data focuses on enhanced quality of life

Biotechnology
18 June 2020

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has presented new data on quality of life measures among patients treated with Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) during the 12-week open-label extension of the Phase IIIb FOCUS study.

Among the data, presented at the AHS Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting, were results showing that depressive symptom scores and overall health-related work impairment were reduced by the end of the open-label extension.

Denisa Hurtukova, vice president, head of North America Medical Affairs at Teva, said: "Migraine is more than just a headache and profoundly disrupts all aspects of life, including family life, social interactions and workplace success.

"It is critical that we take these aspects into consideration when developing a treatment plan and these new Ajovy data broaden our understanding of overall quality of life. Teva is committed to ongoing evaluations of Ajovy and supports clinically meaningful guidelines set forth by the AHS and other professional organizations."

