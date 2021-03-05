Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Akari's nomacopan to be studied in civilian and battlefield trauma

Biotechnology
5 March 2021

Biopharma company Akari Therapeutics has announced a cooperative research and development agreement with the US Army Institute of Surgical Research to evaluate the use of nomacopan in civilian and battlefield trauma for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Nomacopan has shown encouraging results in trauma-related conditions including traumatic brain injury, immune complex-induced acute lung injury, myocardial infarction and blast injury.

Miles Nunn, chief scientific officer of Akari, said: “The dual inhibition of C5 and LTB4 by nomacopan for the treatment of trauma is supported by a large body of literature reflecting the harmful role for both these inflammatory mediators in the early pathophysiology of trauma and hemorrhagic shock.”



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze