BRIEF—Akari's nomacopan to be studied in civilian and battlefield trauma

Biopharma company Akari Therapeutics has announced a cooperative research and development agreement with the US Army Institute of Surgical Research to evaluate the use of nomacopan in civilian and battlefield trauma for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Nomacopan has shown encouraging results in trauma-related conditions including traumatic brain injury, immune complex-induced acute lung injury, myocardial infarction and blast injury.

Miles Nunn, chief scientific officer of Akari, said: “The dual inhibition of C5 and LTB4 by nomacopan for the treatment of trauma is supported by a large body of literature reflecting the harmful role for both these inflammatory mediators in the early pathophysiology of trauma and hemorrhagic shock.”