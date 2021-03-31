Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Amryt submits to US FDA for Oleogel-S10 approval

Biotechnology
31 March 2021

Rare disease specialist Amryt Pharma has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US regulator for Oleogel-S10, to treat junctional and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

EB is a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.

The NDA submission, which includes a request for Priority Review, comes days after the European regulator validated a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the candidate in this indication.

If approved, Amryt plans to market the product under the brand name Filsuvez.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—EU to review Amryt's Filsuvez submission
29 March 2021
Biotechnology
Krystal Biotech rockets on positive results with Vyjuvek
30 November 2021
Biotechnology
Amryt setback with CRL for Oleogel-S10 NDA from FDA
1 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze