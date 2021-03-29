Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—EU to review Amryt's Filsuvez submission

Biotechnology
29 March 2021

Amryt has announced the validation of its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oleogel-S10 by the European Medicines Agency.

The firm has submitted for approval for the treatment of cutaneous manifestations of a rare skin disorder, junctional and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

The MAA is supported by data from the Phase III EASE study, which met its primary endpoint of accelerated healing of the target wound by day 45.

Chief executive Joe Wiley said: “The validation of the Oleogel-S10 MAA marks another important milestone for Amryt as we progress our lead development candidate Oleogel-S10 with the regulatory authorities in both Europe and the US.”

If approved, the company plans to use the brand name Filsuvez for the product.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Amryt submits to US FDA for Oleogel-S10 approval
31 March 2021
Biotechnology
Krystal Biotech rockets on positive results with Vyjuvek
30 November 2021
Biotechnology
Amryt setback with CRL for Oleogel-S10 NDA from FDA
1 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze