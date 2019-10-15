Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Anglo-Japanese partnership in regenerative medicine

Biotechnology
15 October 2019

The UK’s Biotechnology Association (BIA) and Japan’s Forum for Innovative Regenerative Medicine (FIRM) have agreed a collaboration.

Their partnership is aimed at helping UK and Japanese companies in the regenerative medicine and cell and gene therapy sectors to work together.

The collaboration was announced at a meeting between the BIA and FIRM, at which topics discussed included the UK’s imminent departure from the European Union, and reimbursement models.

