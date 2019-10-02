Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Astellas invests in Cambridge innovation

Biotechnology
2 October 2019

Japan’s Astellas Pharma has announced it will invest $13 million into projects run by Boston, USA-based biotech incubator LabCentral.

Most of the money will be used to support a new incubator, featuring a core lab space and a non-GMP pilot plant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which is expected to be operational in 2021.

The firm noted that, by supporting these incubators, it would be able to “select, support and access innovation from leading start-ups,” in its areas of focus.

