Round up of recent biotech milestones and activity

Industry analysts still point to possible forecast the Biotech sector remains a top performer - not only for 2015, but is projected over several years at this point to improve as biopharmaceutical companies forge ahead developing the newest treatments for diseases, cancer drug therapies and array of illnesses, according to FinancialNewsMedia, a third-party provider of publishing and news dissemination services.

For cancer patients alone, more than 22,000 new cases of brain cancer were expected to arise in Americans in 2015, according to the National Cancer Institute, which continues to be a focus for many biotech companies. Biotech companies active with current news and developments include Nascent Biotech (OTC: NBIO), Eleven Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: EBIO) and Advaxis (Nasdaq: ADXS).

Funding for Nascent’s pritumumab