BRIEF—BeiGene shares now trading on Shanghai-Hong Kong and HSCI

Biotechnology
7 September 2020

Shares of China-based biotech BeiGene are included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, effective today (September 7), and traded up 3% to HK$146.20 by late afternoon.

In addition, BeiGene’s ordinary shares will be included in Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI).

“We are excited to be included in the Stock Connect programs and the HSCI, as one of the first biotech companies listed in Hong Kong and the first biotech company with dual primary listings on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,” commented John Oyler, chairman, co-founder and chief executive of BeiGene.

“We expect that the inclusion in the Stock Connects and the HSCI can allow us to access a broader investor base in mainland China,” he added.

