BRIEF—BioMed X and Boehringer complete research project

2 December 2019

Germany’s BioMed X has reached a milestone in its ongoing work with fellow Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim, completing a project targeting chronic and disabling lung diseases.

The company systematically explored epigenetic regulators in different cell types of the human lung as a potential new target class.

BioMed X received an undisclosed milestone payment and the results of the project were transferred to Boehringer Ingelheim.

The firms have since launched three more research projects, two in psychiatric diseases and one in immunology.

