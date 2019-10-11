Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—BJ Bioscience looks to develop innovative antibodies

Biotechnology
11 October 2019

Shanghai’s BJ Bioscience and CMAB Biopharma, a Suzhou, China-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), have inked a development deal.

The firms will begin the collaboration by working together to develop and manufacture a bi-functional antibody, BJ-005. The collaboration will support the clinical development of BJ-005 worldwide.

BJ Bioscience chairman Jin Xiaoyong said: "So far, China's biopharmaceutical companies have very few innovative drugs on the market. We believe that BJ Bioscience will develop real innovative biologics in the foreseeable future.”



