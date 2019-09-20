BRIEF—Boundless Bio raises $46 million

Boundless Bio has raised $46 million in a series A financing round, co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and City Hill Ventures.

The firm is working on developing the first ecDNA-targeting oncology medicines, and is based in the Torrey Pines region of San Diego, California.

Chief executive Zachary Hornby said: “Boundless Bio aims to improve cancer care by bringing a whole new class of weapons to the cancer-fighting armamentarium that exploit the emerging field of ecDNA biology.”