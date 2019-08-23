Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Cantargia and BioWa extend licensing deal

Biotechnology
23 August 2019

Swedish biotech Cantargia and Kyowa Hakko Kirin subsidiary BioWa have extended a license agreement that was signed in 2015.

The agreement is around the BioWa proprietary Potelligent Technology for production of Cantargia’s antibody drug candidate, CAN04, and the extension allows the latter company broader rights to use the platform.

Since the original agreement allowing use of Potelligent Technology was signed in 2015, Cantargia has advanced CAN04 to Phase IIa clinical development for potential use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

The next step in the production development is to further reduce production costs using various process improvements as well as scaling up, and Cantargia and BioWa have agreed to extend the current license to include additional opportunities.

