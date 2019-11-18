BRIEF—CarThera and Kiyatec collaborate on personalized medicine for glioblastoma

US biotech Kiyatec and France’s CarThera have entered into a clinical collaboration for the purpose of advancing innovation and improving treatments for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer that afflicts more than 130,000 patients worldwide per year and is characterized by historically poor clinical outcomes.

The collaboration will focus on accelerating the development and validation of their emerging technologies to improve both the selection and effectiveness of drugs commonly recommended and used to treat the disease.



The two companies were brought together by one of the world’s leading neuro-oncology and glioblastoma experts, Dr John de Groot, professor and chairman ad interim, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who recognized the synergistic nature of their respective clinical initiatives.