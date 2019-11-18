Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—CarThera and Kiyatec collaborate on personalized medicine for glioblastoma

Biotechnology
18 November 2019

US biotech Kiyatec and France’s CarThera have entered into a clinical collaboration for the purpose of advancing innovation and improving treatments for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer that afflicts more than 130,000 patients worldwide per year and is characterized by historically poor clinical outcomes.

The collaboration will focus on accelerating the development and validation of their emerging technologies to improve both the selection and effectiveness of drugs commonly recommended and used to treat the disease.

The two companies were brought together by one of the world’s leading neuro-oncology and glioblastoma experts, Dr John de Groot, professor and chairman ad interim, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who recognized the synergistic nature of their respective clinical initiatives.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novel drugs from Anavex hope to reverse Alzheimer's damage amid a stagnant marketplace
6 November 2014
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Exscientia and Blue Oak to use AI to find brain disorder drugs
15 October 2020
Biotechnology
Amygdala Neurosciences acquires addictions disorder drug candidate
17 February 2017
Biotechnology
Brain disease biotech Neumora sets terms for $250 million IPO
12 September 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze