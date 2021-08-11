Parkinson's disease market set to triple to $11.5 billion in 2029

The Parkinson’s disease (PD) market is expected to almost triple in sales in the seven major markets (7MM: The USA, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and Japan) by 2029, rising from $4 billion in 2021 to $11.5 billion in 2029 at an impressive 12.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
Data and analytics company GlobalData notes that this growth is largely driven by the launch of new pipeline products, which are set to address key unmet needs in the space and constitute 42% of the PD market in 2029.
The company’s latest report, ‘ Parkinson’s Disease – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029’, states that the treatment is typically focused on symptomatic relief with the availability of levodopa, the mainstay of PD management, and other drug classes used as adjunctive therapies. However, none of the current treatments address the pressing need for a disease-modifying therapy. As a result, there are diverse development strategies and trends in the PD late-stage pipeline that aim to either slow disease progression or offer better quality of life.
