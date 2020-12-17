Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—China buys 100 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine

Biotechnology
17 December 2020

BioNTech and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical have agreed to supply China with an initial 100 million doses of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Approved in several countries including the UK, USA and Canada, the deal with China is subject to the product’s approval from the country’s medicines regulator.

In March 2020, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma announced a strategic collaboration to work jointly on the vaccine, and a Phase II trial is ongoing in Jiangsu Province, China.

The trial commenced with the recruitment of 960 healthy participants, between 18 to 85 years old, and will be used to support a Biologic License Application (BLA) in the country.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive update on Comirnaty and the Omicron variant of COVID-19
8 December 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Comirnaty data filed with EMA for 5-12 year olds
15 October 2021
Biotechnology
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine could to be filed for emergency use approval late November
17 October 2020
Biotechnology
BioNTech buys GMP site to expand COVID-19 vaccine capacity
17 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze