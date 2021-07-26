Small study supports longer dosing interval for Pfizer vaccine

Scientists in the UK have identified what they say is the ideal dosage regimen for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Funded by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the PITCH study compared different dosing schedules of BNT162b2, also known as Comirnaty in Europe, in order to evaluate the impact on antibody levels and T-cell production.

While the drugmakers have gained approval on the basis of a three-week interval, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has recommended a 12-week gap, partly to enable faster coverage of the population with at least one dose.