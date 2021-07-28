Stellar second quarter sign of things to come at Pfizer

Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) investment in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine has paid off, and then some, the firm’s second-quarter results statement reveals.

The company brought in $7.8 billion from sales of the mRNA-based shot, more than twice the amount generated in the first three months of the year.

In total, the company now expects to bring in a vertiginous $33.5 billion in 2021 from sales of BNT162b2, known as Comirnaty in Europe, up from an earlier estimate of $26 billion.