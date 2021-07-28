Stellar second quarter sign of things to come at Pfizer

Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) investment in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine has paid off, and then some, the firm’s second-quarter results statement reveals.
The company brought in $7.8 billion from sales of the mRNA-based shot, more than twice the amount generated in the first three months of the year.
In total, the company now expects to bring in a vertiginous $33.5 billion in 2021 from sales of BNT162b2, known as Comirnaty in Europe, up from an earlier estimate of $26 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze