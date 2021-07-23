Arvinas pens $2 billion+ deal with Pfizer on ARV-471

US biotech Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) on Thursday signed its most lucrative collaboration agreement, sending the firm’s shares up 9% to $84.51 by close of trading.

Arvinas entered a global collaboration with US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop and commercialize ARV-471, an investigational oral PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) estrogen receptor protein degrader. The estrogen receptor is a well-known disease driver in most breast cancers.

ARV-471 is currently in a Phase II dose expansion clinical trial for the treatment of patients with estrogen receptor (ER) positive / human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.