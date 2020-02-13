Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—China's BrightGene latest to copy remdesivir antiviral

Biotechnology
13 February 2020

Chinese high-tech pharmaceutical firm BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology has developed the synthesis process and preparation technology for the active pharmaceutical ingredient in antiviral drug remdesivir, the company said in a statement earlier this week reported by Yicai Global.

The news shot the firm’s share price up 20.01% on Wednesday to stop trading under the rules of Shanghai's new sci-tech SSE board at 52.12 renminbi. The stock traded up a further 29.99% to 62.54 renminbi today.

Last week, researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Technology applied for a Chinese patent for the use of Gilead Sciences antiviral candidate remdesivir as a treatment for coronavirus, potentially in combination with chloroquine.

In response to the national call to fight the novel coronavirus epidemic, Jiangsu province-based BrightGene has already produced batches of the API in the medication, which shows great promise in treating the bug, and is manufacturing preparations of the compound, per the statement.

BrightGene's costs incurred in the development and production of the API and preparation is a ballpark CNY5 million renminbi ($717,500). Further expanding production will also demand a projected 10 million renminbi-odd, said Yicai Global.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Chinese institute files for patent on remdesivir
5 February 2020
Biotechnology
Gilead gains on news of coronavirus trial
3 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze