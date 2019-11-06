BRIEF—Cognate BioServices acquires Cobra Biologics

USA-based Cognate BioServices has bought Cobra Biologics for an undisclosed sum. Cobra specializes in plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing services.

The newly-enlarged contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will focus on offering services to the global cell and gene immunotherapy and regenerative medicine industries.

Chief executive Kelly Ganjei said: “This acquisition is central to Cognate’s strategy to build on its existing offerings and create an enterprise platform for life cycle management of cell and gene therapy products, accelerating the availability of new technologies to patients that need them most.”