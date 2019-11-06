Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Cognate BioServices acquires Cobra Biologics

Biotechnology
6 November 2019

USA-based Cognate BioServices has bought Cobra Biologics for an undisclosed sum. Cobra specializes in plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing services.

The newly-enlarged contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will focus on offering services to the global cell and gene immunotherapy and regenerative medicine industries.

Chief executive Kelly Ganjei said: “This acquisition is central to Cognate’s strategy to build on its existing offerings and create an enterprise platform for life cycle management of cell and gene therapy products, accelerating the availability of new technologies to patients that need them most.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Kite punts millions more into Arcellx partnership
15 November 2023
Biotechnology
New center shows commitment to manufacture cell therapies in Israel on 'industrial scale'
3 January 2017
Biotechnology
New cell therapy start-up based on Simrit Parmar's research
19 September 2016
Biotechnology
Century’s triple-dose of news a ‘transformative milestone’
11 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze