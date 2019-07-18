Major RNAi collaboration between Mallinckrodt and Silence Therapeutics

UK-incorporated specialty pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) has agreed terms for an R&D collaboration with RNA interference (RNAi) specialist Silence Therapeutics (LON: SLN).

The companies will work together to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets involved in the immune system that play a role in the development of inflammation.

Mallinckrodt will also make an equity investment of $5 million in Silence Therapeutics.