Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Silence Therapeutics appoints new manufacturing head

Biotechnology
5 August 2019

British RNA interference specialist Silence Therapeutics has appointed Jørgen Wittendorff as head of manufacturing, a newly-created role. He will be responsible for process development and manufacturing.

Mr Wittendorff was formerly senior director, CMC manufacturing and product supply, at Ablynx. He has over 25 years of experience in the development of pharmaceutical products.

Chief executive David Horn Solomon said: “In his new role, Jørgen will be able to critically contribute to the manufacturing efforts to progress Silence’s three significant sets of assets in gene silencing siRNA: SLN124, for the treatment of iron overload disorders, SL360, for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, and SL500 with partner Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, for the treatment of complement-mediated disorders.”



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze