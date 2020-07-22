BRIEF—CureVac raises total $640 million in private financing round

CureVac AG, a clinical-stage German biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on optimized mRNA, has announced the closing of its latest private financing round, raising a total of $640 million (560 million euros).

The financing round included previously announced equity investments by the German government via the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) with $343 million and GlaxoSmithKline with $171 million as well as additional new equity investments from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and a group of existing and new investors with approximately $126 million.