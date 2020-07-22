Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—CureVac raises total $640 million in private financing round

Biotechnology
22 July 2020

CureVac AG, a clinical-stage German biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on optimized mRNA, has announced the closing of its latest private financing round, raising a total of $640 million (560 million euros).

The financing round included previously announced equity investments by the German government via the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) with $343 million and GlaxoSmithKline with $171 million as well as additional new equity investments from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and a group of existing and new investors with approximately $126 million.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioNTech throws weight behind drive for African vaccine capacity
31 May 2024
Biotechnology
BioNTech and Pfizer move into Phase II/III study with COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2
28 July 2020
Biotechnology
BioNTech and beyond: under the skin of one of Europe's leading biotech investors
27 January 2022
Biotechnology
CureVac gets 75 million-euro EIB financing for COVID-19 vaccine development
7 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze