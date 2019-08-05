Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Digital health provider in $500 million series C round

5 August 2019

UK-based digital health startup Babylon will break records with a $500 million Series C financing.

The financing is the largest ever European digital health raise, as well one of the largest fundraisings in UK venture capital history.

Babylon combines AI technology with the medical expertise of humans. The company delivers full access to healthcare, including personalized health assessments, treatment advice and face-to-face appointments with doctors.

The funds will be used to further advance its suite of products and AI technology and increase its global platform, particularly in the USA.

