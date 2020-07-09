Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Dupixent rival under review in USA and Europe

Biotechnology
9 July 2020

The US regulator will review a submission from LEO Pharma for approval to market tralokinumab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). A target action date has been set for the second quarter of 2021.

The Danish dermatology specialist, which has been testing the interleukin (IL)-13 blocker in the Phase III ECZTRA program, submitted tralokinumab for approval in Europe in early June 2020.

LEO acquired rights to tralokinumab from AstraZeneca in 2016. If approved, it will be the first biologic to challenge Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab), the current leading option.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves new eczema drug Dupixent
29 March 2017
Biotechnology
New data show Rinvoq bests Dupixent in atopic dermatitis study
26 April 2024
Biotechnology
Japan first to approve Dupixent for chronic spontaneous urticaria
16 February 2024
Biotechnology
Sanofi angered by NICE’s Dupixent snub
14 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze