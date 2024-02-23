Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—Dupixent sBLA accepted for FDA priority review in COPD

Biotechnology
23 February 2024

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent (dupilumab) in a sixth potential indication.

Developed by French pharma major Sanofi and the USA’s Regeneron, the blockbuster drug is now seeing authorization as an add-on maintenance treatment in certain adult patients with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The target action date for the FDA decision is June 27, 2024.

Regulatory submissions are also under review in China and the European Union.

Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in one or more countries around the world for use in certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, CRSwNP, EoE, prurigo nodularis and CSU in different age populations.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA greenlights Dupixent for children with moderate-to-severe asthma
21 October 2021
Biotechnology
Bright future for Tezspire, as UK regulator grants approval
26 September 2022
Biotechnology
Dupixent's safety concerns unlikely to impact prescriptions, says analyst
14 December 2022
Biotechnology
Asthma report brings ICER into conflict with IfPA again
21 December 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze