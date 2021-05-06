Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Dyno Therapeutics raises $100 million for gene therapies

Biotechnology
6 May 2021

AI-driven gene therapy specialist Dyno Therapeutics has raised $100 million in a series A financing led by investment company Andreessen Horowitz.

The firm said it would use the money to expand its CapsidMap platform, which uses artificial intelligence technology for the design of novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vectors.

Founded in 2018, Dyno is targeting liver, muscle, eye and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, and aims to broaden its focus to include lung, heart and kidney disease.

The firm is already working to develop AAV vectors for Novartis, Sarepta and Roche.

Jorge Conde, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said that gene therapies have traditionally been held back “due to the limitations of naturally occurring AAV vectors.”

He added: “The field needs improved gene delivery and is eager to discover and adopt improved AAV vectors. Dyno directly addresses and solves this challenge.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Sumitomo Dainippon to open regenerative meds/cell therapy business in San Diego
8 May 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Biogen CFO steps down on eve of results
22 July 2020
Biotechnology
Lexeo Therapeutics prices IPO
3 November 2023
Biotechnology
Alkermes' oncology business spin-out completed
15 November 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze