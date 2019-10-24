Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—EC approves Opdivo four-week dosing in certain melanoma patients

Biotechnology
24 October 2019

The European Commission has approved a new dosing schedule for Opdivo (nivolumab).

The approval is for a flat dosing schedule of 240 mg infused over 30 minutes every two weeks or 480 mg infused over 60 minutes every four weeks for the adjuvant treatment of adults with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection.

This brings additional treatment flexibility for European melanoma patients with Opdivo, a big-selling programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor from US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Expanded EU Opdivo approval for B-MS
23 November 2016
Biotechnology
European regulator validates B-MS Opdivo application for classical Hodgkin lymphoma
1 April 2016
Biotechnology
Two more cancer indications for Bristol-Myers Opdivo OKed in Europe
13 April 2016
Biotechnology
Bristol-Myers says FDA and EMA accept filing for expanded Opdivo indications
18 July 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze