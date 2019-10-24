BRIEF—EC approves Opdivo four-week dosing in certain melanoma patients

The European Commission has approved a new dosing schedule for Opdivo (nivolumab).

The approval is for a flat dosing schedule of 240 mg infused over 30 minutes every two weeks or 480 mg infused over 60 minutes every four weeks for the adjuvant treatment of adults with melanoma with involvement of lymph nodes or metastatic disease who have undergone complete resection.

This brings additional treatment flexibility for European melanoma patients with Opdivo, a big-selling programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor from US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb.