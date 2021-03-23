Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Eisai gets approval for Remitoro in Japan

Biotechnology
23 March 2021

Eisai has won Japanese approval for Remitoro (denileukin diftitox) to treat relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

The decision was based on results from the Phase II Study 205, which achieved its primary endpoint with an objective response rate (ORR) of 36.1%.

Developed by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Eisai retains exclusive development and marketing rights for the agent in Japan and Asia.

Marketed elsewhere as Ontak, the product is an engineered protein combining interleukin-2 and diphtheria toxin, which binds to IL-2 receptors.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze