BRIEF—Eisai presents data relating to new anti-tau antibody

Japanese drugmaker Eisai has presented data relating to new its anti-tau antibody, E2814, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Los Angeles.

E2814 is designed to target tau species containing the microtubule binding region of tau, preventing build-up and spreading of tau seeds, and thus may slow the course of Alzheimer’s disease, Eisai believes.

The data shows a quantification of tau microtubule binding region in cerebrospinal fluid and the identification of a target engagement biomarker for E2814.

Phase I clinical studies for E2814, which was discovered as part of the research collaboration between Eisai and University College London, are under preparation.