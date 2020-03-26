BRIEF—Ewopharma gets rights to Eisai's Lenvima in CEE

Privately-held Switzerland-headquartered Ewopharma has acquired rights to commercialize Japanese drugmaker Eisai’s Lenvima(lenvatinib) in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).



Ewopharma is commercializing lenvatinib in nine CEE countries within the European Union (Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovenia) within the product’s approved indications of differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).



Ewopharma is responsible for all aspects of pricing, reimbursement, marketing and distribution. Eisai is supplying the product and also providing significant training and support.

In 2017 Ewopharma obtained the rights to commercialise Eisai’s Targretin (bexarotene) in Hungary and Poland, and this contract with Eisai has now been extended so that bexarotene is available in the rest of the CEE countries (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia).