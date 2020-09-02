BRIEF—Executive shake-up at Promethera Biosciences

A number of leadership changes at Belgian biotech firm Promethera Biosciences are underway, after key members of the management team resigned from their positions.

In a statement, Promethera said chief executive John Tchelingerian, chief financial officer Bertrand Lellouche and chairman Charles Dimmler had all stepped down, without providing an explanation.

A new executive committee consisting of three board members - Zimeng Dong, Alain Parthoens, and Etienne Sokal - has been installed: “to ensure the continuity and to implement the strategy of the company going forward.”

The firm’s founder, Etienne Sokal, will become the new chairman.