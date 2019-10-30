Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—FACIT and University of Toronto launch precision medicine company Cellular Analytics

Biotechnology
30 October 2019

Canadian venture group FACIT together with the University of Toronto (UofT), announced the creation of Ontario-based Cellular Analytics.

Cellular Analytics is founded upon a proprietary microfluidic platform that enables molecular characterization of cancer at the level of single circulating tumor cells.

The technology quantitatively detects sensitivity to immune-oncology agents 'on-chip' at both significantly lower sample volumes and at a fraction of the cost.

Seed capital from FACIT's Compass Rose Oncology Fund will be used to develop the non-invasive, commercial prototype of the company's lead product.

This critical capital also allows Cellular Analytics to maintain its momentum and continue strategic discussions with potential partners and investors to attract follow-on financing.

The company received an undisclosed seed investment from FACIT's Compass Rose Fund, which invests in Ontario-based breakthrough innovations in oncology.

To strengthen and anchor companies to the province, FACIT provides transition executive management through its Executive-in-Residence (EIR) program.

