BRIEF—FDA issues Complete Response Letter for sutimlimab

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Sanofi’s sutimlimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hemolysis in adults with cold agglutinin disease.

The CRL refers to certain deficiencies identified by the agency during a pre-license inspection of a third-party facility responsible for manufacturing.

There were no clinical or safety deficiencies noted in the CRL with respect to the application.

Satisfactory resolution of the observations by the third-party manufacturer is required before the BLA can be approved and Sanofi says it remains in close contact with the FDA and the third-party manufacturer to reach a resolution in a timely manner.

Sanofi gained rights to the drug along with its $11.6 billion acquisition of Bioverativ last year.